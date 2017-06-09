Experts talk about identification process of human remains

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — As investigators in Williamson County work to find human remains following a tip, KXAN spoke with Dr. Suzanne Dana, forensic pathologist in Lockhart, about what it takes to identify a body which has been buried for years, or possibly even decades.

Dana said a body that has been buried for 15 years would likely be skeletal by now, but that all depends on the conditions of burial, including what type of clothing, if any, the deceased was wearing.

To identify the body, examiners would likely turn to the following methods:

Dental records

X-Rays of unique bones, such as skull, face and sinus cavities

DNA taken from bones

Skin could be mummified in certain conditions, which could allow investigators to match tattoos

In recent years, KXAN has profiled the Forensic Services Unit at the University of North Texas. UNT’s Center for Human Identifications is the key to solving a lot of missing persons’ cases across the country as it helps with facial reconstructions of unidentified bodies. The center also assists with DNA collections to match bodies with missing persons and manages the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

The system is a tool used to assist authorities and families in solving long-term missing and unidentified cases.

Rachel Cooke’s case is part of the database.

Rachel, who was 19 years old at the time, vanished during her morning run in Georgetown on Jan. 10, 2002.

Her file in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System contains details including dental records and information about her tattoos, which can all be used to help match up bodies with ongoing investigations.