Celebrating shows on the small screen at the ATX Television Festival

ATX Television Festival. (KXAN Photo)
ATX Television Festival. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From the hottest shows on TV to the most memorable series from days past, the ATX Television Festival has something for everyone.

The festival, which runs from June 8-11, features writers, show runners, creators and actors from shows like This is Us, The Americans and Girls. The festival’s closing night features the cast of Battlestar Galactica, presented with Entertainment Weekly and SYFY.

There are also premieres of new shows coming this fall like one called Louder-back starring Ron Livingston. You might remember him from the film Office Space, which was filmed in Austin.

Find out the full schedule at the ATX Television Festival website. 

