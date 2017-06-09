Austin officer suspended 20 days for use of Taser during arrest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police Department officer has started a 20-day suspension after shocking a suspect with a stun gun who was not resisting arrest.

Officer Chris Limmer, who has been with the department since July 1994, was suspended beginning Wednesday continuing through June 26.

According to a department memo, Officer Limmer was working the Property Crimes Task Force on Jan. 17, trying to find a suspect with an active warrant for burglary of a habitation.

Officers found the man in northeast Austin and tried to arrest him, but he escaped in a vehicle. The suspect was later captured after trying to get away on foot.

Chief of Police Brian Manley says the man was lying face down on the ground as officers handcuffed him, when Officer Limmer ran up to the suspect and without warning to the man or the other officers “drive-stunned” the suspect with his Taser in the back for five seconds.

“At that time the suspect was not actively resisting arrest or trying to assault the officers,” Chief Manley wrote, who found the use of the Taser was not objectively reasonable.

As part of the agreed suspension, Limmer will be evaluated by the APD psychologist and is under one year of departmental probation. If during the probation he does the same thing or something similar, the police chief says Limmer faces being fired without the right to appeal.