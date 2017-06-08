VIDEO: Man tries to open ATM with stolen backhoe

NBC News Published:
Man in Maryland tried to open ATM with backhoe (NBC News photo)
Man in Maryland tried to open ATM with backhoe (NBC News photo)

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Maryland (NBC News) — Police are looking for the person who used a backhoe to try and break into an ATM in Maryland overnight.

It happened around 4:30 a.m.

According to the Prince George’s County Police, someone stole a backhoe, then drove it five miles to the ATM sitting outside a bank.

Surveillance video shows the backhoe tearing up the machine.

The thief didn’t get any money out of the ATM but he did cause about $10,000 worth of damage.

Police believe the same suspect along with two accomplices broke into another ATM in March 2016.

In that theft, they stole cash and took the ATM.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s