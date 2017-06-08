VIDEO: Man tries to open ATM with stolen backhoe

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Maryland (NBC News) — Police are looking for the person who used a backhoe to try and break into an ATM in Maryland overnight.

It happened around 4:30 a.m.

According to the Prince George’s County Police, someone stole a backhoe, then drove it five miles to the ATM sitting outside a bank.

Surveillance video shows the backhoe tearing up the machine.

The thief didn’t get any money out of the ATM but he did cause about $10,000 worth of damage.

Police believe the same suspect along with two accomplices broke into another ATM in March 2016.

In that theft, they stole cash and took the ATM.