VIDEO: Hatched sea turtles making their way to the water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — The first sea turtle hatchlings of the season are making their way to the water at Padre Island National Seashore in Texas.

In 1973, Kemp’s ridley turtles were placed on the endangered species list, where they have remained. KRIS TV reports that it is the most critically endangered sea turtle species in the world.

While every year can yield in different results, researchers and scientists say this year has been good for the endangered turtles.

“This year, I am thrilled to say we have found 150 nests,” says Dr. Donna Shaver with the Padre Island National Seashore.

Dr. Shaver and her team of patrols and volunteers work tirelessly to document and protect the turtles as they come to shore seeking space for their offspring, but it’s not an easy task.

Turtle hatchings typically occur from mid-June through August. Most releases that are open to the public start at 6:45 a.m. on Malaquite Beach. Click here to find out how you can see the hatchlings make their way to the ocean.