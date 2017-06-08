Three people killed in crash on SH 16 near Fredericksburg

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Seven days into what is dubbed the “100 deadliest days for teenager drivers,” an SUV with four teenagers on board was involved in a car crash that ultimately killed three people Wednesday night in Gillespie County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. on State Highway 16 approximately 20 miles south of Fredericksburg. Initial information shows an 18-year-old male was driving north on SH 16 in a 2005 Toyota Sequoia with three passengers, ages 18, 17 and 14, all from Fredericksburg. For an unknown reason, the 18-year-old driver entered the southbound lane and struck a 2014 Toyota Camry head-on.

The driver of the Camry, an 82-year-old woman, and her 83-year-old male passenger, both of Kerrville, died at the scene. The 18-year-old male passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the Sequoia and his three other passengers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing and all the contributing factors are not yet known. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time.

A report by the AAA Foundation for Safety shows the average number of deadly crashes involving teenage drivers climbs about 15 percent between June 1 and Labor Day. The study also found that nearly 60 percent of teen crashes involved distracted drivers. According to the study, the most frequent behavior that teens were seen engaging in during the six seconds leading up to a crash was attending to a passenger.