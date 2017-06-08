Southwest Airlines launches 2 new flights from Austin to Florida

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 27, 2015, shows beach goers enjoying a morning at Pensacola Beach, Fla. While summer is the traditional down time for tourist resorts in hot and muggy South Florida, it is peak season 500 miles north in the beach towns of Floridas Panhandle. From St. George Island in the east to Pensacola Beach in the west, there is plenty to explore in Floridas often-forgotten Panhandle. (AP Photo/Melissa Nelson-Gabriel)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If beach time is in store for your summer, Southwest Airlines is making it easier for you to get from Austin to two major beach destinations in Florida.

Starting Saturday, June 10, Southwest Airlines will run weekly nonstop services between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Pensacola International Airport (PNS) and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP). The carrier will operate the new nonstops once week, on Saturdays, only during the summer.

Southwest’s nonstop flights to Pensacola will depart Austin at 5:30 p.m. and arrive in Pensacola at 7:20 p.m. Flights depart Pensacola at 10 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 11:55 a.m.

The nonstop flights to Panama City will depart Austin at 12:10 p.m. and arrive in Panama City at 2:10 p.m. Flights depart Panama City at 11:45 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 1:45 a.m.

Southwest Airlines is the largest airline operating at ABIA, transporting more than 4.7 million passengers in 2016.

If you’re looking for a flight, Southwest still has its low-fare deal running through the end of June 8.

