See Jim Spencer at Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run tonight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s that time of year again and, this time, the Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run is kicking the tires at a brand new location.

If you love running and margaritas, you’re going to want to hunker down at the former Seaholm Power Plant beginning at 8 p.m. to get your fill of either one, all while Jim Spencer hosts the fun.

More than 2,000 runners are expected for the 14th annual event.

All proceeds benefit The Trail Foundation, the nonprofit organization that protects and enhances the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake.

For more information, check here.

KXAN’s Jim Spencer is emceeing the event and will be LIVE on KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m. to preview tonight’s run.

 

