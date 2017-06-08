Round Rock ISD faces $14M deficit, burdens from unfunded state laws

ROUND ROCK, TX (KXAN) — Round Rock Independent School District explained that pressure from state unfunded mandates has put them in the red by $14.5 million for the 2017- 2018 school year.

This summer, district administrators are crunching the budget numbers to plan for the upcoming year while coping with the failure of the recent bond proposal. While the bond funds are unrelated to the money that is allocated in the budget (the bonds’ failure won’t impact the 2017-2018 budget), Chief Financial Officer for the district, Randy Staats said the failure of the bond package could change the district’s budget calculations in the future.

“We just have to find another way to approach it and go back out to the community,” Staats said. “We have to continue to find ways to meet the needs of the students and facilities, so expanding the capacity within the school district involves adding additional portables to make sure we can accommodate that. We are still anticipating another 500 students for 2017-2018 and we have to find ways to continue to educate them and house them.”

The deficit for 2017-2018 is greater than the deficit in 2016-2017 which totaled to $8 million. Staats explained that 50 percent of deficit increase came from expenses written into unfunded state mandates.

He said that the state funding formulas are not working, as indicated by the fact that four of the past six years RRISD has had a deficit. Staats noted that the district has been able to close the budget deficit every one of those years, and projects to do so for the 2017-2018 deficit as well.

Increases in property values and increases in the number of students on campus have helped bring RRISD extra revenue, but Staats said RRISD will be looking to hold another bond election sooner rather than later. Staats said the district has not discussed a timeline for when that will happen.

The district has posted a survey on their website to seek input from community members on their thoughts on what they want to see for future bond proposals. The survey closes on June 10.

At 6 p.m. on KXAN, Alyssa Goard explains how this deficit happened and what the school district says needs to change to support all their students in the future.