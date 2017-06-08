‘Most wanted’ sex offender with ties to Lakeway arrested near Del Valle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A most wanted sex offender who had ties to Lakeway has finally been apprehended.

The Department of Public Safety says authorities captured 54-year-old Kevin Travis Waddell on Thursday morning at a business near Del Valle. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force took Waddell into custody without incident.

It only took authorities two days to find Waddell after he was added to DPS’ Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list earlier this week. He had been wanted by authorities since September 2015 for violating his parole and failing to comply with his sex offender requirements.

Waddell was convicted of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Potter County in 1992.

According to the DPS website, a $3,000 reward is being paid out for the information that led to Waddell’s arrest. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers says they have paid out $32,500 in rewards for anonymous tips leading to arrests.

