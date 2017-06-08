Memorial to honor 15 killed in Texas fertilizer plant blast

DALLAS (AP) — Work has begun on a memorial to honor the 15 people killed in the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion in the Central Texas city of West.

The memorial is being built in a city park about 100 yards from where the West Fertilizer Co. plant exploded on April 17, 2013.

A federal investigation into the blast that caused $100 million in damage determined it was a criminal act.

Memorial committee chairman Joe Pustejovsky says donations will cover the $300,000 cost of the project.

The memorial, designed by former West resident Kurt Vrbas, will feature a reflecting pool surrounded by plaques that pay tribute to the 12 first-responders and three residents who died.

Pustejovsky says construction began a month ago and is scheduled to conclude by the end of the summer.