Man killed in northeast Austin shooting

FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Austin Thursday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS say they pronounced the man dead after the shooting in the 8000 block of Exchange Drive, near the US 290 and US 183 interchange. The area where the shooting happened is surrounded by an industrial park.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:05 p.m. Austin police have not said if they have a suspect in the shooting.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information.

