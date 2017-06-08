Man killed in 2 vehicle crash on SH 71 identified

Related Coverage Man dead in 2 vehicle crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man pronounced dead at the scene of Monday morning’s crash on State Highway 71 at Farm to Market 973 has been identified.

Austin police said, around 6:15 a.m., Juan Narciso Garcia, 46, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang southbound in the left lane of FM 973 when he ran a red light along the East SH 71 westbound service road.

At the same time, a 2011 Ford F-350 in the center lane of the service road was making its way through the intersection when it hit the left side of Garcia’s car. Garcia died at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating.

This is Austin’s 28th fatal traffic crash and the 30th fatality of 2017. At this time in 2016, there were 29 fatal traffic crashes and 29 traffic fatalities.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android