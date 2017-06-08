Houston-area deputy, husband indicted in man’s death at Denny’s

Associated Press Published:
John Hernandez died three days after the May 28 confrontation with Harris County deputy Shauna Thompson and her husband, Terry. (NBC News Photo)
John Hernandez died three days after the May 28 confrontation with Harris County deputy Shauna Thompson and her husband, Terry. (NBC News Photo)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a sheriff’s deputy and her husband on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation outside a Houston-area restaurant.

John Hernandez died three days after the May 28 confrontation with Harris County deputy Shauna Thompson and her husband, Terry.

A Harris County grand jury in Houston indicted the couple on Thursday. The two did not testify before the panel. Investigators say Shauna Thompson helped her husband restrain Hernandez after Terry Thompson saw an intoxicated Hernandez urinating outside a Houston-area Denny’s restaurant.

A medical examiner ruled that the 24-year-old Hernandez died of lack of oxygen to the brain caused by strangulation and chest compression. Thompson has been placed on administrative leave.

A bystander recorded cellphone video of the incident.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s