Fire burns abandoned home in SE Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire early Thursday morning at an abandoned home in Southeast Austin.

The fire department says a passerby called 911 at 12:30 a.m. about the fire at 456 South Highway 183. When crews arrived 6 minutes later, they found the home on fire. They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

They say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. No one was hurt. Crews from Austin Energy and Texas Gas Service were on scene to turn off the gas and power to the home.