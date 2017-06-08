Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive

By Published:
FAMILY ELDERCARE
FAMILY ELDERCARE

The Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive is something we’re super happy to be a part of. Thanks to the awesome sponsorship of Howdy Honda, the event will be even bigger and better this year. General Sales manager TJ Nissen joined us in the studio with more. For almost twenty years, Family Eldercare has been fortunate to benefit from that unforgettable combo we now call Fans from Fans, our largest and most critical event of the year! Join KXAN’s Jim Spencer and a fantastic roster of local musicians starting at 7:00 a.m. at the iconic Threadgill’s World Headquarters in downtown Austin. Drop off fans or funds and stick around for great food, live music and fun for all ages! On June 16th, donations accepted at Threadgill’s World Headquarters, located at 301 West Riverside Drive Austin, Texas 78704 from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. You can also bring a fan or donation and enjoy great happy hour specials from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Hanovers, located at 16912 N IH-35 Austin, Texas 78704. You can also stop in and see our friends at Howdy Honda to drop off your fans at 5519 East Ben White Blvd, Austin, Texas 78741! Go to SummerFanDrive.org for more details.

 

 

Sponsored by Family Eldercare. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

 

 

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s