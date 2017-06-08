The Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive is something we’re super happy to be a part of. Thanks to the awesome sponsorship of Howdy Honda, the event will be even bigger and better this year. General Sales manager TJ Nissen joined us in the studio with more. For almost twenty years, Family Eldercare has been fortunate to benefit from that unforgettable combo we now call Fans from Fans, our largest and most critical event of the year! Join KXAN’s Jim Spencer and a fantastic roster of local musicians starting at 7:00 a.m. at the iconic Threadgill’s World Headquarters in downtown Austin. Drop off fans or funds and stick around for great food, live music and fun for all ages! On June 16th, donations accepted at Threadgill’s World Headquarters, located at 301 West Riverside Drive Austin, Texas 78704 from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. You can also bring a fan or donation and enjoy great happy hour specials from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Hanovers, located at 16912 N IH-35 Austin, Texas 78704. You can also stop in and see our friends at Howdy Honda to drop off your fans at 5519 East Ben White Blvd, Austin, Texas 78741! Go to SummerFanDrive.org for more details.

