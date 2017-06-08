Employee will no longer work at UT after ‘hateful incident’ with student

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas at Austin employee is out of the job after an exchange with a student during summer orientation.

The university says they became aware of the incident, between a food services employee and a student, on Wednesday. “Hateful incidents like this are unacceptable and are counter to University values,” UT said in a statement. “We resolved the situation expeditiously. We reached out to the student. The employee will no longer work for the university.”

While UT did not expand on what led to the employee’s departure, Student Government responded to the student involved on Twitter, saying, “This incident should never have happened.”

The student tweeted, “A UT worker just racially profiled my friends then said ‘f— you’ to me then continues to harass us. This man’s job is gone.”

The school’s student government twitter account then tweeted thanks to UT staff “who put students 1st.” The student said the incident happened on Tuesday, without specifically saying what the employee told her.

This incident should never have happened. Thank you to @UTAustinPolice & @UTHousing for responding immediately https://t.co/b5I2IzYOZ9 — UT Student Govt. (@UT_SG) June 8, 2017