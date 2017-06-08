Credit card skimmer uncovered at south Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A credit card skimmer was found on a south Austin gas station fuel pump on Thursday.

The Texas Department of Agriculture, which inspects fuel pumps, says the Speedy Stop gas station at 1320 E. Oltorf St., just west of Interstate 35., was not aware the device was on the pump and is not involved in any illegal activity regarding the device. No skimmers were found on the other pumps at the station.

The TDA looks for skimmers as part of its routine inspections of more than 400,000 fuel pumps statewide. If a skimmer device is suspected or found, officials will contact local law enforcement to remove the device and start a criminal investigation.

If the credit card scanner on the fuel pump looks like it has been tampered with, move to another pump or pay inside. If you notice fraudulent charges on your account, the TDA asks you to contact your financial institution immediately.

To make a complaint about a fuel pump, you can call the department at 800-TELL-TDA.

Last month, skimmers were found at two Austin-area gas stations: one in Wells Branch and another on State Highway 71 in southwest Travis County.