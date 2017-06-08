Couple spends decades preparing for rare American solar eclipse

Family makes big preparations for American solar eclipse (NBC Photo)
MONMOUTH, Ore. (KMTR) — A Monmouth, Oregon couple believes their property has the best view for the August solar eclipse. Jon Brewster and his wife have taken some extreme measures to make sure nothing blocks their view.

“We’ve been planning for all of these years to be ready for the big, great American Eclipse,” Jon Brewster said.

Back in 1979, during the last total solar eclipse visible in Oregon, overcast skies blocked the view for many in Portland. Since then, the Brewsters have been planning for nearly a lifetime to get the best view possible for the August event.

“We built the house here in order to be in line with the eclipse,” Brewster said.

It’s been decades of work for two minutes of totality.

