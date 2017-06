PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A family made it out of a house fire in Pflugerville Thursday night, but firefighters say they will likely be displaced from their home.

No one was injured in the fire in the 700 block of Runners Ridge, about a block from Pflugerville Middle School. Firefighters were called to the blaze at 9:28 p.m.

The fire started from cooking on a stove.

Additional information on the fire was not immediately available.