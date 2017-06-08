Bikers ready to kick off ROT Rally 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is about to get much louder. The Republic of Texas Biker Rally kicks off Thursday morning and riders from throughout Texas and the region have already made their way into town.

“There’s always been a big turnout here and it’s always been awesome,” said Paul Seekford from Conroe. This is Seekford’s 9th year coming to ROT Rally. He loves the crowd and hopes all of Austin sees what he and the other bikers are all about. “They’re just thinking we’re a bunch of yahoos that come in and throw a big party, you know. We just want to hang out and have fun.”

The Goulders rode in with their friends from Dayton, Texas. The excitement over the start of the ROT Rally has them feeling nothing but good vibes.

“It’s fun,” said Janis Goulder. “It’s a blast.” “Get away from the kids, get away from the job. Let your hair down and have a lot of fun,” said Von Goulder.

ROT Rally kicks off at 8 a.m. Duane Mclendon of Baytown has been waiting a long time for this. “I missed it last year, so I’ve been waiting since then to get back up here,” he said. His favorite part of ROT Rally is the sense of freedom he finds spending time with other riders on the road. “When they go home they go back to their normal life,” he said, looking forward to letting the stresses of life go for a few days.

The Goulders say the best part of the weekend for them is meeting new people.

“We’ve made friends every year we’ve come here – people that are just total strangers,” said Von Goulder. “When we leave, [we’ve] got friends, [we’ve] exchanged phone numbers.”

Friday night’s motorcycle parade will shut down 54 blocks of downtown – most along Congress Avenue and 6th Street. Bikers will leave from the Travis County Exposition Center at 7:45 p.m. and be downtown by 8:15 p.m.

The Republic Of Texas Biker Rally runs through Sunday.

