Austin City Council preview for June 8

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a quick rundown of some items expected to top Thursday’s city council agenda.

Art Space Assistance Program

The Art Space Assistance Program (ASAP) aims to preserve space that’s disappearing for artists. The program will provide grants to support non-profits facing permanent, those previously displaced, or those facing substantially more expensive lease renewals. The city is dedicating a one-time funding amount of $200,000 to the program. Assistance can be used for tenant improvements and rent stipends.

Improvements within the Red River Cultural District

This resolution would direct the city manager to come back to city council with an ordinance waiting fees for additional lighting in the alley between 7th and 8th streets. There’s a directive to consider options for assistance with long-term lighting maintenance costs in this area, to help curb crime. The resolution also asks for recommendations on short and long-term design solutions that could improve sidewalks, leading to pedestrian safety and mobility. Council also wants a plan to improve trash collection and recycling in the area.

City Manager Search Advisory Task Force

This task force is responsible for the first of a three-phase process that city council will use to select a new city manager. Thursday, council will get a look at the task force’s proposed work plan to go about collecting public input to them submit a recommendation to the mayor and council members.

Park use, enforcement, parking and vendor penalties

The proposed ordinance implements recommendations from the Parkland Events Task Force Report, which was presented to council members back in December. During the year-long study, city staff says a majority of the themes centered around event impacts and mitigating illegal parking and illegal vending. Both have an effect on pedestrian flow and mobility. Not to mention, they impact city resources. The task force recommended fines for illegal parking and illegal vending be increased during special events.