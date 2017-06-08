$20 dog adoptions at Austin Animal Center through June 19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You can take advantage of $20 adoptions for dogs weighing more than 20 pounds from Friday through June 19 at the Austin Animal Center.

“We have more than 200 medium to large dogs waiting for homes and more than 50 senior pets who desperately need lifesavers,” said Lee Ann Shenefiel, Austin Animal Center Interim Chief Animal Services Officer.

“Looking for kittens or puppies? We’ve got them, too.”

The Animal Center, located at 7201 Levander Loop, is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call 512-978-0500, or visit the Center’s website at austinanimalcenter.org.