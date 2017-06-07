West Texas town hit by ‘my name is Jeff’ graffiti

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID) — After being affected by graffiti vandalism last Friday, residents in Monahans near the 400 block of South Allen Street are speaking up.

“You work hard for everything you have, and you try to get nice things where your property looks nice and it just gets destroyed,” says Crystal Sotello, an affected resident.

Multiple objects in the area were spray-painted with the words “Jeff” and “My name is Jeff,” including a washer, windows and many things in the area — a quote some may recognize from the film, “22 Jump Street.”

“It was really upsetting, we just got a new fence put up six months ago, and then to have the entire fence just spray painted,” says Sotello.

Monahans Police Chief Billy Riley has plans to combat vandalism like this in the future.

“We’re certainly patrolling residential areas very closely. We’re spending some time blacked out, which means driving around without lights on, not on the roads but in alleys and stuff,” says Riley.

While the suspect or suspects have not been caught, the Monahans Police Department wants residents to understand that whoever it is will be brought to justice.

“Whether its a kid, or whether its an adult or a gang member or who it is we are going to prosecute it to the very most we can,” says Riley.