VIDEO: Home under construction in Bastrop engulfed in flames

By Published:
House fire on Axis Trail in Bastrop, Texas on June 7, 2017 (Courtesy/Nick Gaylord)
House fire on Axis Trail in Bastrop, Texas on June 7, 2017 (Courtesy/Nick Gaylord)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A home under construction in a new subdivision in Bastrop went up in flames Wednesday morning.

Josh Gill, Chief of Bastrop ESD 2, says the 2,600-square foot home off of Highway 304 was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived, and the roof was already collapsing. Crews were first called just before 6 a.m. to the home on Axis Trail.

No one was inside the home and no one was injured. Units from ESD 1, ESD 2, Bastrop Fire and Smithville Fire all worked to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The damage estimate is at least $300,000.

