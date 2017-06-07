Two US senators urging SXSW to move due to ‘anti-immigrant’ laws in Texas

By Published: Updated:
Michelle Obama at SXSW keynote. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
Michelle Obama at SXSW keynote 2016. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two United States Senators are asking the CEO of South by Southwest to abandon Austin and Texas and hold the festival in a different state due to the recent passing of the sanctuary city law.

U.S. Senators, Robert Menendez, D-New Jersey, and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, drafted a letter to Roland Swenson on June 6. In the letter, the lawmakers thanked Swenson and SXSW for speaking out against “harsh immigration policies” when President Donald Trump originally issued the Executive Order banning travel from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Now that the law is in place, the senators are asking SXSW to consider relocating the 2018 festival until the “anti-immigrant” law is repealed. The senators state if SXSW continues to have its festival in Austin, people who travel to Texas to attend the festival “may be subject to constitutional violations if stopped by law enforcement.” Because festival attendees come from all over the world, the senators believe the new law would not allow SXSW to be a safe place for immigrants.

In response to the letter, Swenson says in a statement that leaving the city is not a solution and that “Austin is our home and integral part of who we are. We will stay here and continue to make our event inclusive while fighting for the rights of all.” Swenson goes on to say that SXSW agrees that SB4 stands “diametrically opposed to the spirit of SXSW” and that his organization will continue to speak out against it.

Austin along with several other cities in Texas have already filed suit to challenge the legality of the new law.

What is the new law?

The basically bans sanctuary cities in Texas. The law requires local government and law enforcement to follow all federal immigration laws and detainer requests, putting in place criminal penalties if anyone breaks the new law.

Anyone who does not comply with the new law could now face any of the following:

  • A civil penalty for entities in violation of the law of up to $25,500 for each day of the violation.
  • A class A misdemeanor for a sheriff, chief of police, or constable who fails to comply with federal immigration detainer requests
  • Removal from office for any elected or appointed official who does not comply with the law.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s