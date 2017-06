DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Dallas have arrested a Texas State Representative for driving while intoxicated early Wednesday morning.

According to KXAS, 36-year-old Victoria Neave was booked into the Dallas County Jail at 3:38 a.m.

Neave, a Democrat, represents District 107, which includes eastern portions of Dallas, Mesquite and Garland. She was in the news in April for taking part in a hunger strike to protest Senate Bill 4, recently signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.