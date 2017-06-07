Texas keg stand grandma proves that age is just a number

A grandma does a keg stand at her grandson's graduation party in Arlington (Courtesy/Madison Munoz)
ARLINGTON, Texas (NBC) — A 79-year-old grandma did her first keg stand at a family graduation party in Arlington, Texas — and people are loving it.

Madison Munoz posted the picture on her Twitter, and it took the Twitter world by storm, with more than 2,000 retweets and 11,000 likes.

It was Munoz’s brother’s graduation party and Grandma Muriel insisted on doing a keg stand.

For the uninitiated: a keg stand is a party move in which you’re held upside down when you drink beer from a keg, and Munoz’s grandma took it like a champ.

Some say age is just a number, and 79-year-old Muriel Holshevnikoff proved that to be true.

Muriel Holshevnikoff (Courtesy/Madison Munoz)
