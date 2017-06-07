Texas fans’ three favorite games against Bob Stoops

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Texas fans digest the news of Bob Stoops’ unexpected retirement from Oklahoma, we look back on what are likely Longhorns’ favorite memories of the ex-Sooner coach.

3. 2015 – Texas 24, Oklahoma 17

Charlie Strong’s only win over Oklahoma was perhaps the most unexpected win of his three-year tenure. Texas came into the game with a 1-4 record and a three-game losing streak.The Sooners were ranked in the Top 10. The Longhorns jumped on top early, scoring on two of their first three possessions. In the end, Texas won and Strong crowd surfed.

Texas head coach Charlie Strong,center left, celebrates with Tyrone Swoopes after their 24-17 win over Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

2. 2013 – Texas 36, Oklahoma 20

In what turned out to be Mack Brown’s final season at Texas, the best win of the year came in the Red River Rivalry. After a rocky 1-2 start to the season, Texas was heating up and going into the Cotton Bowl with back-to-back wins. The Longhorns took control of the game when defensive lineman Chris Whaley picked off Blake Bell and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. Brown got one last Gatorade bath in a rivalry with Stoops where he went just 6-9.

Texas head coach Mack Brown gets dunked by Texas defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat (44) after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, in Dallas. Texas won 36-20. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

1. 2008 – Texas 45, Oklahoma 35

Both Texas and Oklahoma came into the game undefeated. The Longhorns were ranked No. 5 while the Sooners topped the polls at No. 1. OU was in control for most of the game, but a third quarter punt return touchdown from Jordan Shipley swung the momentum in Texas’ favor, as the Longhorns outscored Oklahoma 25-7 in the final 20-plus minutes of the game. The upset win launched Texas to its first No. 1 ranking in the regular season since 1984.

Texas coach Mack Brown celebrates with his players after beating No. 1 Oklahoma 45-35 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2008, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Honorable Mention: 2016 – Houston 33, Oklahoma 23

While this game didn’t involve Texas, it was the only meeting between new Longhorns head coach Tom Herman and Stoops. Plus, Longhorns everywhere probably enjoyed seeing an Oklahoma upset. In last year’s season opener, Herman’s Cougars proved they were a legitimate threat and that Herman was one of the best young coaches in the country with a knack for motivating his team in big games. While UH was ranked 15th in the country, no one expected them to handle No. 3 Oklahoma the way they did, including a 109.5-yard touchdown return on a missed field goal.

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) is tackled by Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (31) in the second half of Houston’s 33-23 victory in an NCAA college football game, in Houston. There’s good news and bad news for Oklahoma. The good news is the Sooners played against Ohio State’s offensive system two weeks ago when they faced Houston, which was coached by former Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman. The bad news is that Oklahoma got gouged in a 33-23 loss to the Cougars. The(AP Photo/George Bridges, File)

In the end, Stoops went 11-7 against Texas, the most of any Oklahoma coach against the Longhorns.

