Significant delays after 6 vehicle crash on southbound MoPac at 35th

MoPac 6 vehicle crash (KXAN photo)
MoPac 6 vehicle crash (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are tending to multiple people after a six vehicle crash on MoPac at 35th Street.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. in the 3100 block of MoPac. Four tow trucks are on scene to pull the vehicles out of the way.

Two southbound lanes of MoPac are closed and that is causing delays of more than 100 minutes from US 183 to the 35th Street ramp. Traffic is moving slowly from Parmer Lane.

One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers should consider using southbound Burnet Road, Shoal Creek Boulevard or Mesa Drive to Farm to Market 2222 to maneuver around the crash.

This situation is developing. Amanda Dugan has detours you can use on KXAN News Today on The CW Austin

