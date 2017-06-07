Schulenburg’s Swiss Alp Dance Hall for sale on eBay

By Published:
Swiss Alp Dance Hall in Schulenbrg (eBay photo)
Swiss Alp Dance Hall in Schulenbrg (eBay photo)

SCHULENBERG, Texas (KXAN) — If you have deep pockets, or several friends who like to dance, you can own a part of Fayette County history.

The popular Swiss Alp Dance Hall, built in the early 1900’s, is on the auction block after the owners decided it was time to retire.

The dance hall is “is a classic example of a historic hall that has seen virtually all of the changing trends and styles of Texas popular music over the last century,” the auction states.

Bidding as of 7 a.m. Wednesday is at $82,100 with 93 bids, the the reserve price has not yet been met.

The auction is a two-fer, with a fully furnished cafe on the property.

For more details, and to place a bid, check here.

