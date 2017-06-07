Police: Mom taped son, 11, to chair, took other child to swim

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is facing charges after police said she taped her child to a chair while taking another one to swim at the YMCA.

A relative of 32-year-old Susan Malysa called police after finding the 11-year-old boy to a chair in the basement, according to a police report.

Police said the boy’s legs were taped to the chair and his hands were taped together. His mouth was also taped shut with duct tape.

“The relatives had not cut the duct tape away. They were concerned he was duct taped rather tightly, so they were concerned about doing that in a safe manner,” said Boardman Police Sgt. Charles Hillman. “Our response was quick. A couple officers were there within minutes. They were able to cut the duct tape off and free him.”

Police said the boy was cold and shaking. He said he wasn’t there long, but police said he had marks on his skin from the tape, as well as a bruise on his face and neck.

The relative told investigators that she suspected Malysa was abusing the boy. She tried to take him to a counselor for behavioral issues but said Malysa refused to let him talk to the counselor alone.

A police report notes a previous report from April 2016 alleging that the child told a school counselor a woman had hit him with a hammer to discipline him.

She said she became worried when Malysa told her that she was taking one of the children to the YMCA to swim but said the boy wasn’t going with them.

Malysa was arrested at the YMCA, where she was swimming, and was charged with felony child endangering.

She appeared in Boardman Court on Tuesday morning and wanted to give her side of the story. A judge told her it wasn’t the best time to speak about the incident.

Malysa was given a $10,000 bond and she was ordered to have no contact with the children. She is due in court again next week.

The children are staying with relatives, and police believe they’re safe.

Police investigated another incident last year in which Malysa was accused of hitting the same child with a hammer. She wasn’t arrested, but police plan to ask the child more questions about it now.