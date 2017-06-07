New app launched in Texas makes getting birth control easier

By Published:
New app launched in Texas this week allows women to get birth control at their door step. Photo Courtesy: Nurx.com
New app launched in Texas this week allows women to get birth control at their door step. Photo Courtesy: Nurx.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new app launched this week allows women and teen girls to get birth control delivered to their door.

It is called the Nurx app. Thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott last month, patients can answer an online questionnaire and a Nurx doctor will write a birth control prescription based on those questions.

The app can also get in contact with insurance providers and pharmacies. For some patients with health insurance the prescription may be free. Patients who wish to pay out of pocket, may pay about $15. Days later, the birth control is at the patient’s door step.

The app’s creator said women in rural areas could benefit the most from the app.

“Women should not have to jump through unnecessary hoops to access birth control, said Nurx’s Medical Director Dr. Jessica Knox. “We’re making birth control more accessible than ever.”

Some opponents of telemedicine believe it could lead to excess misdiagnosis because the state’s new law doesn’t require a patient to see a doctor in person on their first visit.

Gigi Barnett looks into the benefits of the app and how it will help Texas women on KXAN News at 6

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s