New app launched in Texas makes getting birth control easier

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new app launched this week allows women and teen girls to get birth control delivered to their door.

It is called the Nurx app. Thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott last month, patients can answer an online questionnaire and a Nurx doctor will write a birth control prescription based on those questions.

The app can also get in contact with insurance providers and pharmacies. For some patients with health insurance the prescription may be free. Patients who wish to pay out of pocket, may pay about $15. Days later, the birth control is at the patient’s door step.

The app’s creator said women in rural areas could benefit the most from the app.

“Women should not have to jump through unnecessary hoops to access birth control, said Nurx’s Medical Director Dr. Jessica Knox. “We’re making birth control more accessible than ever.”

Some opponents of telemedicine believe it could lead to excess misdiagnosis because the state’s new law doesn’t require a patient to see a doctor in person on their first visit.

