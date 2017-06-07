Maria’s Taco Xpress will remain open

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the owner of Maria’s Taco Xpress said she was going to close up shop due to the high property taxes, her customers came out in droves to support the business.

Maria Corbalan, who is also known as Austin’s Taco Queen, says she won’t be closing after all and is going to try to keep her restaurant open. But even with more taco sales, the challenge still remains.

“Right now, it’s totally out of control. I haven’t paid myself a salary in a whole year. Why? Because I have to give it to the tax people,” said Corbalan.

Corbalan says she’s filed appeals to try to get her tax bill reduced so she can keep Maria’s Taco Xpress open, which has been a south Austin fixture for more than 22 years.