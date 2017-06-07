Man pepper-sprayed by Austin police on 6th St. in 2015 files suit

By Published:
Man being pepper sprayed by Austin officer on 6th Street in 2015 after recording (KXAN photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two years after the video gained nationwide attention, a lawsuit has now been filed against the Austin Police Department for pepper spraying a man on Sixth Street.

The suit, filed by Carlos Amaya’s attorney, charges excessive force and illegal search and seizure for the events that occurred on June 6, 2015.

The video, which APD formally investigated, shows a Mounted Patrol officer grab the phone from Amaya, who was in the crowd recording a disturbance. Another officer uses what appears to be pepper spray on him.

According to the suit, Amaya said he was recording an incident where five police officers jumped on a man who was fighting with another man. While he was filming, Amaya said he tried to back up as the Mounted Patrol arrived but he was surrounded by a crowd. As he was standing there, Amaya said a horse hit him and knocked him back and a second one ran him over. That’s when an officer on a third horse came by and “snatched” the phone out of his hand. When he tried to reach for his phone, Amaya said the female officer sprayed him with the pepper spray.

In the suit, Amaya’s attorney claims, because of the pepper spray, his asthma was aggravated, forcing him to seek medical attention.

Amaya is seeking compensation for physical and emotional injury due to personal humiliation and shock.

A city spokesperson told KXAN they have not been served with the lawsuit but they’re aware of the incident and are prepared to the defend the city.

