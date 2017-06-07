Kids being ticketed by police in Pflugerville…for being ‘cool’

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police are out ticketing our children but it’s not for the reasons you think.

Officers are stopping kids and ticketing them for “Cool Moves.” Those are moves that the department said promote safety. The tickets are actually for free ice cream cones. Kids get them for wearing helmets while on their bicycles, looking both ways when crossing the street and holding hands with their parents or siblings when out and about.

“When I go out there and I say, ‘You’re not in any sort of trouble. I got a free ice cream cone for you,’ they smile,” said Pflugerville Officer Sarah Halstrom. “They’re happy to see us.”

That’s the point of the “Cool Moves” program. The department wants children to have a good relationship with police.

“Now, whoever they encounter in uniform will be a positive experience and it’ll give them the courage to go up to the officer when they are in at a time of need,” Pflugerville Police Corporal Lori Dillard said.

Cpl. Dillard said first impressions are key. She hopes kids receiving these tickets for free ice cream will remember that interaction and trust the police as they get older.

“We don’t want them afraid of us, we’re out there helping them,” said Officer Halstrom.

Ronak Rahman rode with his children to Gilleland Creek Pool. Rahman’s child, Darby, was caught off guard when police approached the family.

“I had no idea this would happen,” Darby said with a smile.

“Both for the police department and the residents, when they have a good relationship, real society outreach happens there and protection,” said Rahman. “We get to engage with them regularly. It’s not like some other towns where they’re just a car driving by.”

Pflugerville’s “Cool Moves” program is in its ninth year. It’ll run throughout the summer.

Jorge Rodas is LIVE in Pflugerville on KXAN News Today with a look at the program and how your child can get ticketed