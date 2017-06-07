Fire damages Wimberley antique store

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — An antique shop in Wimberley’s town square was damaged when a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

The Wimberley Fire Department says the fire started just after 8 a.m. at the Chick-a-Dee located at 204 Wimberley Square. When firefighters arrived, they discovered fire in an interior wall and were able to put it out within 30 minutes.

The business sustained fire damage to the front of the building but the entire building has smoke and water damage. The store was not open at the time. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This is the second fire in the Wimberley Square in as many weeks. On May 30, a fire, which appeared to have started in the kitchen, ripped through the popular Cypress Creek Cafe and destroyed it. A benefit concert is being held on Saturday, June 17 at The Waters Point in Wimberley to raise money for the restaurant owners.