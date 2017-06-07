Driver ejected, killed in crash on William Cannon Dr. identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who police say was driving the wrong way on William Cannon Drive crashed into the center median last week and flipped the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving multiple times.

Emmanuel Castro Ramirez, 34, died from his injuries at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center on June 3 after the crash on May 30. 

Officers say Ramirez was driving eastbound at 9:18 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 400 block of William Cannon Drive when he hit the median, crashing into a sign and metal light pole. The Tahoe then rolled and flipped before hitting a tree and metal fence on the south side of the road.

Ramirez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, Austin police said.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-5576. The collision marked Austin’s 27th fatal crash this year. Compared to the same time last year, there were 28 fatal traffic crashes in Austin.

