Children diagnosed with cancer get to ride in style to the Texas State Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of nearly 30 children and teenagers battling cancer got a police escort in high-class rides to the Texas State Capitol Wednesday.

Forty different models of luxury vehicles drove the visitors, who are from all over the country, along Interstate 35 before dropping them off at the capitol. The children were provided the special treatment with the help of the non-profit organization Sunshine Kids–which is dedicated to helping children with cancer.

Michaeyla Nadeau, 12, is battling Osteosarcoma in her leg, lungs and thigh. She is visiting Central Texas from Virginia Beach and says riding down I-35 was a pretty cool experience. “That was awesome. I rode in a Lamborghini!”

The Sunshind Kids has a full week planned for the visitors. Along with the Texas State Capitol visit, they’ll also beat the heat at Schlitterbahn, go horseback riding and float the San Marcos River.

Nadeau says adventures like these help keep her positive while battling bone cancer. “It gets my mind off of things.”

This is the 27th year Sunshine Kids have visited the Texas Hill Country. All activities, meals and accommodations are provided free of charge to the children and their medical staff.