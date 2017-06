With the right mix of classic, new, and T-L-C, the life of your wardrobe can be extended for longer than you might think.

Stylist Edie Henry joined us to show how to make the most of what we’ve got, time and time again, while still looking stylish and chic. You can contact Edie Henry at (512) 943-STYL.

For more information go to https://www.edithhenry.com/.