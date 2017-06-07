Austin man wins $1M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Don’t be discouraged if you play the Texas Lottery’s Money scratch-off game, there are five top prizes left after an Austin man claimed the second of seven million dollar prizes.

Dale C. McConnell bought his ticket at the Mesa Mart at 8143 Mesa Drive. That store owner will get a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Money offers more than $107.9 million in prizes with the odds of winning any prize being 1 in 3.05.

In January, a Dripping Springs man won $1 million playing the Millionaire’s Club game.

Texas legislators this session debated allowing lottery winners of at least a $1 million to remain anonymous. HB 59 was voted out of the Senate on May 24 but Gov. Greg Abbott has not signed the bill to make it a law.