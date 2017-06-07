Austin ISD offering bonuses for bus drivers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District says they are in desperate need of bus drivers for this upcoming school year.

In order to make a dent in the open positions, the district is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 20 for anyone interested in a career in transportation, food service or maintenance. The starting pay for bus drivers is $15.19 per hour. You must be at least 21 years old and have no record of DWI.

AISD is also offering a $400 signing bonus for new bus drivers. The candidates will receive the bonus after six months if they have no preventable accidents and no more than two absences.

If you want to attend the job fair, it will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Baker Center, 3908 Avenue B.

The largest school district in Central Texas isn’t the only district in need of bus drivers. Earlier this year, San Marcos CISD raised its starting rate for bus drivers to encourage more applicants. At SMCISD, the starting wage, without any experience, ranges from $14-$16.