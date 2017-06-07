An Easy Recipe for Vegetarian Pastor Tacos

It’s easy to pick something delicious at La Condesa because their menu is outstanding. We were happy to welcome executive chef Rick Lopez to make a taco from their new seasonal selection. To check out their new menu, you can go to lacondesa.com for more information or you can call 512-499-0300.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.