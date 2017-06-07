ACC Leander location on track to welcome students next summer

Sofia Grimsgard Published:
ACC San Gabriel Campus in Leander. (KXAN Photo)
ACC San Gabriel Campus in Leander. (KXAN Photo)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – Austin Community College’s new 100-acre San Gabriel campus in Leander was celebrated Wednesday, June 7 with a topping out ceremony.

Being a nationally recognized two-year college with more than 76,000 students enrolled, the ACC built a new, $60 million, 100-acre campus to service northwestern Williamson County. With a fast-growing student population, the new location is expected to relieve crowding at the Cypress Creek campus by welcoming 2,500 students initially.

When the campus is fully built, which is expected by next summer, it will serve 12,000 students. The campus will have an urban design and include science labs, the college’s second ACCelerator, which is a learning lab for student services.

The district’s 12th campus was funded by a 2014 voter-approved bond and is being built by Austin-based American Constructors.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s