ACC Leander location on track to welcome students next summer

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – Austin Community College’s new 100-acre San Gabriel campus in Leander was celebrated Wednesday, June 7 with a topping out ceremony.

Being a nationally recognized two-year college with more than 76,000 students enrolled, the ACC built a new, $60 million, 100-acre campus to service northwestern Williamson County. With a fast-growing student population, the new location is expected to relieve crowding at the Cypress Creek campus by welcoming 2,500 students initially.

When the campus is fully built, which is expected by next summer, it will serve 12,000 students. The campus will have an urban design and include science labs, the college’s second ACCelerator, which is a learning lab for student services.

The district’s 12th campus was funded by a 2014 voter-approved bond and is being built by Austin-based American Constructors.