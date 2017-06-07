ABIA baggage handler faces up to 20 years for stealing guns

By Published:
Ja'Quan Johnson (Austin Police Department Photo)
Ja'Quan Johnson (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A baggage handler who pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing guns from passenger bags at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Ja’Quan Johnson, 26, stole the items from checked baggage, including a .40 caliber Glock semiautomatic pistol, the Department of Justice announced. When the allegations first emerged, the Austin Police Department said Johnson had traded some of the stolen guns for marijuana.

Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of theft from an interstate shipment and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. By pleading guilty, the Justice Department says Johnson admits that between Nov. 29, 2016 and Feb. 2, 2017, he stole seven handguns from passenger bags at the airport.

Police said the first complaint came when a traveler’s gun went missing after leaving ABIA. Officers got search warrants for Johnson’s home after months of watching employee card swipes and using airport surveillance video.

Austin police searched Johnson’s home on Parkfield Drive in north Austin in early February. Police say they interviewed Johnson and he confessed to stealing the weapons from airport baggage and was fired from his baggage handling job.

Johnson underwent and passed an airport background check and had no prior criminal history.

He remains on bond pending his sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Transportation Security Administration and the Austin Police Department’s Aviation Division conducted the investigation into the thefts.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s