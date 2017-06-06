Woman sues Cedar Park restaurant, claims queso dish caused burns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is suing a Cedar Park restaurant after she claims she was burned during a table-side fire presentation of the “quesos flameados” appetizer.

According to a lawsuit, the woman says she was dining at the Dos Salsas Cafe on May 20 and ordered the queso. The suit claims “an improperly trained waitress” brought out the queso and when she attempted to set it on fire, it ignited and went directly into the plaintiff’s face, chest, neck and arms.

The customer says her “horrific burns” were “life-altering.” The lawsuit claims the restaurant and its manager were negligent because they failed to train their employees on how to light this dish on fire. They claim the restaurant didn’t have any “training or safeguards” in place.

The customer is seeking $1 million in damages. Dos Salas Cafe has two restaurants, one in Cedar Park and one in Georgetown.

KXAN reached out to the Dos Salsas Cafe for a statement but they did not want to comment.

Editor’s Note: The original version incorrectly identified the restaurant as Dos Salas. Dos Salsas Cafe clarified that the lawsuit is against the Cedar Park location, not Georgetown.