UT stabbing victim’s father dies from ALS

By Published:
Harrison Brown, 19, graduated from Graham High School in Texoma in 2016. (KFDX Photo)
GRAHAM, Texas (KXAN) — The father of the University of Texas at Austin student killed in a stabbing attack on campus last month has died after a two-year battle with ALS, The Graham Leader is reporting.

The newspaper says 56-year-old Dr. Kurt Brown, a chiropractor, died on Monday at his home in Graham, Texas surrounded by family. His son, 19-year-old Harrison Brown, was killed on May 1 in a stabbing that injured three other UT students.

Lori Brown, Harrison’s mother, told KXAN’s Alyssa Goard last month that Harrison was worried about his dad when he left back to school following Easter. “We were kind of approaching the end of our ALS [ALS, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis],” his mother said.

“[Harrison] turned around with the biggest smile on his face, and his baseball cap on, and said, ‘I’ll be back dad and I’ll take care of you.’”

A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family says donations can be made in Kurt’s memory to the Harrison Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cierra Bank, 623 Elm St., Graham, Texas.

