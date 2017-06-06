Texas ‘Most Wanted Sex Offender’ has ties to Austin, Lakeway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has ties to the Austin area and was last known to be living in Lakeway.

The Department of Public Safety believes Kevin Travis Waddell, 54, who has been wanted by authorities since September 2015, may have left the state.

Waddell was convicted of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Potter County in 1992. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He’s now wanted for a parole violation, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and possession of a controlled substance.

He is described as 6-foot-1, around 240 pounds, with tattoos on his left shoulder, both upper arms, right leg, back and chest. Waddell has worked in the welding and metal fabrication industry and may also be going by “Kevin Brewster.”

A cash reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture. DPS says all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers says they have paid out $32,500 in rewards for anonymous tips leading to arrests.

Waddell’s criminal history includes resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Troopers warn anyone who may come across Waddell, or any other top 10 fugitive, to not try stopping or apprehending the fugitive themselves. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

