Teenager leads Manor police on chase in stolen vehicle

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
16-year-old leads police on a chase in Manor where it ended in a crash on East Parmer Lane at SH 130. (City of Manor)
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor police say a 16-year-old led them on a short chase in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

Authorities say just after 11 a.m., officers came across a 1996 Ford Explorer, which was listed as stolen out of Travis County, near Lexington Street and US 290. When Manor police officers tried to pull over the driver, he took off.

A short time later, the driver in the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed into another car at the corner of Parmer Lane and SH 130. The 16-year-old suspect, along with two people from the second car, were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, his name cannot be released, but police say he will face charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as well as evading.

