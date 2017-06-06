Swim Fest: Cool off for a good cause

Down Home Ranch Swim Fest (Down Home Ranch photo)
ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The forecast is calling for 90 degrees or more on Saturday. Want to cool down and also help some folks with intellectual disabilities?

Swim Fest 2017 kicks off at 10 in the morning June 10 at Down Home Ranch in Elgin.

Volunteers are needed for the event, which raises money for intellectually disabled adults, which they use for a higher quality of life and for activities like Special Olympics.

Craig Russell, the ranch’s executive director, was at the KXAN studio to discuss the event.

For more information, check here.

 

